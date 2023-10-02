Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rain Chances Increase Wed/Thu. Much Cooler Air Arrives Late Week.
Changes on the horizon. Rain Wed/Thu, much cooler air by the end of the week.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Above normal temperatures will remain in place through Thursday morning...Then, a pair of cold fronts are expected to move through our area. The first on Thursday and the second, late on Friday. The first front brings in a good chance for showers/thunderstorms starting on Wednesday and ending late on Friday morning. The second cold front ushers in some cooler/drier air to the area by the weekend. How about High Temperatures in the middle to upper 70s on Saturday and again on Sunday. Low temperatures could drop into the middle 50s on Sunday morning. Very Cool...for sure. Rainfall totals from Wednesday through Thursday should be from .75″ - 2.00″ across East Texas. Wonderful news here, for sure. There will be a chance for a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday/early Thursday as the first front moves through, however, the Storm Prediction Center is not expecting much. Gusty winds and very heavy rainfall in a few areas. As we get closer to the event, we will be able to let you know about the timing/strength of the storms. By the weekend, skies should be mostly sunny to partly sunny and temperatures will be very fall-like. Enjoy!!!

Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips