Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Amarillo police: 1 charged with murder after shooting in Southlawn neighborhood

Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)
Daniel Mireles Jr, arrested for murder charge in Amarillo (source: Randall County Jail)(Randall County Jail)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say they have arrested a man for the shooting death of a man over the weekend.

Around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the area of Southwest 44th Avenue and Parker Street for a 911 call about a man who had been shot.

Officers arrived to find 27-year-old Orlando Garces Junior dead inside a home from gunshot wounds.

Police arrested 25-year-old Daniel Mireles Junior at the home.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail for the charge of murder.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating this crime.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Michel Perez Mendez
Man accused of using truck modified with 300-gallon tanks to steal fuel in Crockett
Davis talks about how to spot them and how to treat them.
Gregg County agrilife agent gives advice for treating destructive army worms
FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half...
Judge says she is ending conservatorship between former NFL player Michael Oher, Memphis couple
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

The City of Lufkin announced school and road closures due to a major water leak on Monday...
Major water leak causes road, school closures in Lufkin
Major water leak causes road, school closures in Lufkin
Delayed passage of farm bill could affect many ranchers and farmers across Texas
Burned park area at Maroney Park
Nacogdoches residents react to Maroney Park playground fire
Davis talks about how to spot them and how to treat them.
Gregg County agrilife agent gives advice for treating destructive army worms