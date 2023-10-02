Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the White House said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also are scheduled to attend.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden also had celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act, which he said paved the way for the ADA.

“Every American, especially those with disabilities, is worthy of dignity and our respect and should have access to every opportunity available in our country,” he said in the statement.

According to the Department of Labor, the ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas including employment, transportation, public accommodations and access to government services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Michel Perez Mendez
Man accused of using truck modified with 300-gallon tanks to steal fuel in Crockett
Davis talks about how to spot them and how to treat them.
Gregg County agrilife agent gives advice for treating destructive army worms
FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half...
Judge says she is ending conservatorship between former NFL player Michael Oher, Memphis couple
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19
Biden gives remarks in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks on Americans with Disabilities Act
Authorities say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at...
10 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses