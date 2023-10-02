Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crockett man, missing Dallas teen arrested on drug charges

Joseph Zuckero
Joseph Zuckero(Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man and Dallas teen are in custody after a search allegedly found them in possession of drugs and guns Sunday.

Joseph Nathaniel Zuckero, 20, of Crockett, and a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing from Dallas were arrested Sunday following a search of a Houston County home.

According to a Facebook post by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was obtained and executed after a disturbance response to a home on SH 21 East caused them to believe drugs were being distributed from the residence. The search reportedly found illegal narcotics, a gun, drug paraphernalia, and $2,347 cash.

Zuckero was charged with assault family violence, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of a firearm with bonds totaling $28,000. The teen was charged with possession of marijuana and released to her parents.

Items allegedly found as a result of the Houston County search warrant.
Items allegedly found as a result of the Houston County search warrant.(Houston County Sheriff's Office)

