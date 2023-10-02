Houston suspects wanted in late night ATM aggravated robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

A person was withdrawing money at around 10:50 p.m. Sept. 6 from a bank ATM at the 11800 block of S. Wilcrest when two men suddenly appeared while pointing a gun at them and demanding their money.

The complainants complied and gave the suspects the money, who then fled the location in a four-door black sedan.

The first suspect is described as a Black man who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a Black man who was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.