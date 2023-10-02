Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Kilgore, Lindale face off in District of Doom game

Game of the Week
Game of the Week(KLTV/KTRE)
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Red Zone Game of the Week is a good one! Involving two District of Doom teams, both Kilgore and Lindale are 2-0 in district play.

The game is Friday night at RE St. John Stadium. The Bulldogs host the Eagles.

These two met in the postseason of 2022, and could very well meet again. Kilgore scored 63 points on Lindale at Rose Stadium for the win. Both teams have strong run games, and P5 recruits, headed to SMU and Alabama.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Michel Perez Mendez
Man accused of using truck modified with 300-gallon tanks to steal fuel in Crockett
Davis talks about how to spot them and how to treat them.
Gregg County agrilife agent gives advice for treating destructive army worms
FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half...
Judge says she is ending conservatorship between former NFL player Michael Oher, Memphis couple
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

Red Zone Reel: Week 6
Red Zone Reel: Week 6
Red Zone Reel: Week 6
Red Zone Reel: Week 6
WATCH: Athletic director’s son fighting leukemia takes field as honorary captain
Mineola falls to Pottsboro, 55-40
The Red Zone | Friday Nights at 10:35 on KLTV and KTRE
Red Zone: Week 6 scores