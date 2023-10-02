Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Major water leak causes road and school closures in Lufkin

(Jessica Pebsworth)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin announced school and road closures due to a major water leak on Monday morning.

According to the city’s Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, the city’s water department has shut down South Raguet from West Kerr Avenue to Pershing Avenue for repairs of a major water leak. They expect the area to remain closed for a couple of hours. The Pineywoods Community Academy has cancelled classes today and the Kurth Memorial Library will also be closed for the day.

Water service will be out in the area from Angelina Street to Timberland Drive. Nearby areas may also be affected.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Michel Perez Mendez
Man accused of using truck modified with 300-gallon tanks to steal fuel in Crockett
FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half...
Judge says she is ending conservatorship between former NFL player Michael Oher, Memphis couple
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Richard Alldredge
Man allegedly led Lufkin police on high-speed chase with car door open

Latest News

Delayed passage of farm bill could affect many ranchers and farmers across Texas
Burned park area at Maroney Park
Nacogdoches residents react to Maroney Park playground fire
Davis talks about how to spot them and how to treat them.
Gregg County agrilife agent gives advice for treating destructive army worms
Nacogdoches residents react to Maroney Park playground fire
Nacogdoches residents react to Maroney Park playground fire