Moody man accused of sexually assaulting girl, threatening to kill victim and her mother if they sought help: criminal complaint

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Anthony Germaine Jennings, 39, of Moody, is charged with sexual assault, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, sexual coercion and indecency with a child after he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl over a period of two years from 2018 to 2020, and then threatening to kill the victim and her mother if they sought help, a criminal complaint states.

On Aug. 12, 2023, a Texas City Police Department officer met with the victim’s father in Texas City. The father informed the police officer that Jennings sexually assaulted his daughter while she was living with her mother at a home in the 100 block of Walton Street in Moody, the document states.

The father said CPS reached out to him in Nov. 2020 and recommended he remove his daughter from the mother’s home in Moody because his daughter “was in danger,” the complaint further states.

“It is unknown if CPS knew of the sexual abuse or if they believed it was merely physical or emotional,” police wrote in the complaint, “No SANE kit was done (on the victim) because CPS did not know of the sexual abuse when CPS was involved in the case in November 2020.”

The father reported to Texas City police that the sexual assaults his daughter suffered in Moody happened while the girl’s mother was in jail and her grandmother at work.

“Jennings made her take a pill because he believed she was pregnant, advising the pill could kill the pregnancy,” police wrote in the complaint.

Investigators learned the girl eventually spoke with her mother about the sexual assaults, and when the mother confronted Jennings, he allegedly threatened to kill them both. The victim’s father further alleged Jennings intimidated his daughter into performing more sex acts, police said.

Once the allegations were reported to CPS, the victim told investigators Jennings sexually assaulted her when she was 8 and that the assaults continued until she was about 10 years old, the complaint states.

“The assaults occurred every time she was left home alone with Jennings,” the girl told investigators.

Jennings is being held at the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $650,000, online jail records show.

