Multiple people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say

Four people injured in drive-by shooting in central Laredo, police say
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Multiple people are injured following a drive by shooting in central Laredo over the weekend.

The shooting was reported on Saturday night at around 9:30 p.m. at the 700 block of East Travis Street.

According to Laredo Police, four people were injured including a 49-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old woman.

All were reportedly in stable condition.

Authorities say the vehicle that was involved in the drive-by shooting was a dark SUV.

Casings were found and collected from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and the case remains under investigation.

