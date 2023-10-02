A western storm system will bring us widespread rains followed by our first notable, fall cool down later this week.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will continue to remain unseasonably warm for the next few days before a western storm system brings in likely rain chances followed by our first notable fall cool down to the Piney Woods.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60′s.

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and more warmth with a touch more humidity as daytime highs top out in the lower 90′s.

Our weather will get a shake-up by the middle of this week as a western storm system gets a move on and advances into the plains. This will provide us with increasing rain and thunderstorm opportunities starting late Wednesday and peaking on Thursday.

Furthermore, this storm system will also bring down a Pacific cold front, one that could bring a more notable drop in temperatures and our first taste of fall for the end of next week. While this frontal passage will not have us racing to our closets and dresser drawers to get out the long sleeves and jackets, it will be noteworthy enough to bring in ‘cooler than normal’ temperatures for the first time in quite some time.

Highs will come down into the lower 80′s on Thursday and Friday, due in large part to the added cloud cover and pockets of rain.

While rain chances will peak on Thursday, it is possible a few light showers may linger in our southern counties on Friday.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around one-to-two inches, with nearly all of that coming in on Thursday.

Behind the storm system and cold frontal passage, look for northerly breezes to return, leading to some cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and pleasant conditions as we round out next week and head into the first, full weekend of October.

With skies clearing out for the weekend, it will feel fantastic and invigorating as cool breezes team up with blue skies and sunshine, leading to highs in the middle-to-upper 70′s. It will certainly be a great weekend to make those outdoor plans.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.