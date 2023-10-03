Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Sunny skies expected for today with a chance for a few showers/thundershowers over Deep East Texas through the day today and into the overnight hours. Good Chances for showers/thundershowers and even a few storms exist for Wednesday and a good part of the day on Thursday. Rain should begin to taper off during the afternoon on Thursday. A few light showers will be possible on Friday morning as the second cold front moves through. The first front is expected on Thursday afternoon, well behind the rain that moves in tomorrow and Thursday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1″-3″ across the area. Some minor Flash Flooding will be possible. Some gusty winds along with the heavy rainfall will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center is not indicating much in the way of severe weather with these fronts, but heavy rainfall is a minor concern at this time. Much cooler air arrives by the weekend allowing lows to drop into the lower to middle 50s and even into the upper 40s by Monday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the lower 70s, climbing back into the lower 80s by Tuesday of next week. Have a great day and make sure you know where the umbrellas are.

