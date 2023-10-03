Mama Steph’s pumpkin pie pancakes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These easy-to-make pancakes were a treat my three sons especially loved when they were growing up. I liked that it gave t hem a healthy dose of vitamin A and fiber due to the addition of pumpkin.

Pumpkin Pie Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 tsp ground cloves.

1 cup milk (for thinner pancakes, use 1 1/4 cups milk)

1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 egg

Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and spices in a medium mixing bowl.

In another mixing bowl, whisk the egg into the cup of milk, then gradually mix in the melted butter. Whisk in the pureed pumpkin.

Fold the wet ingredients into the dry, and stir only until no lumps of flour are present. Don’t overblend.

Place some oil or melted butter in skillet (just enough to cover the bottom). Heat over medium heat. When oil or butter sizzles when a drop of water is dropped into the skillet, it’s ready!

Pour in 1/4 cup batter for each pancake.

Cook about 2 minutes per side; serve with butter and syrup. (at my grandfather’s house this would have been pure maple syrup. At my house, my mom used Log Cabin syrup. The taste of it still takes me back to those days in her kitchen!)

Makes 8 to 12 pancakes.

A side of bacon…maple bacon, perhaps….would be even more perfect!

Enjoy!

