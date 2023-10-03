Rain and storm chances will be ramping up ahead of an approaching Pacific cold front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The increasing clouds and spotty showers we saw over the Piney Woods today was a sign that our moisture levels are going up. This is foreshadowing our rain and storm chances that will be ramping up the next couple of days.

It will be mostly cloudy, mild, and more humid tonight with a 20% chance of isolated showers. Lows in the lower 70′s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, starting as early as the morning hours. Highs will not be nearly as warm as we top out in the upper 80′s.

Our weather will get a shake-up by the middle of this week as a western storm system gets a move on and advances into the plains. This will provide us with increasing rain and thunderstorm opportunities starting tomorrow and peaking on Thursday.

Furthermore, this storm system will also bring down a push of cooler air with a secondary cold front on Friday, one that could bring a more notable drop in temperatures and our first taste of fall for the upcoming weekend.

Highs will come down into the lower 80′s on Thursday and Friday, due in large part to the added cloud cover and pockets of rain. While rain chances will peak on Thursday, it is possible a few light showers may linger in our southern counties on Friday.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around one-to-two inches, with nearly all of that coming in on Thursday.

Behind the storm system and cold frontal passage, look for northerly breezes to return, leading to some cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and pleasant conditions as we round out next week and head into the first, full weekend of October.

With skies clearing out for the weekend, it will feel fantastic and invigorating as cool breezes team up with blue skies and sunshine, leading to highs in the middle-to-upper 70′s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50′s, making for some great nights to open up the windows and allowing that cool, crisp air to filter into your home.

It will certainly be a great weekend to make those outdoor plans.

