SFA announces search for new president

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin University has announced their search for a new president.

Chancellor James B. Milliken said that the search will be open to public for monitoring through their presidential search website. The site includes a copy of the position description, news articles, and timelines and activities of the committee. It also enables the public to offer comments and submit nominations.

Milliken urged readers to check the site for updates as the Search Advisory Committee works to identify candidates.

