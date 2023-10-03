SFA volleyball returns home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Volleyball team, who just recently returned from a successful road trip, got wins against Utah Valley and Seattle. Debbie Humphreys is head coach and she said it was a tough trip.

“Yeah, it’s a it’s a tough road trip making that, you know, you got flight to Salt Lake City. And then you play a match and you’re on a plane again going to Seattle and you play a match and you’re on a plane again, you know heading home and this is the second year in a row we’ve made that trip so you know, it is tough, but I’m super glad to go on the road and get two wins,” she said.

The Lady Jacks are back at home this week where they will welcome California Baptist this Thursday and then Grand Canyon on Saturday.

“Yeah, this is yeah, this is a really big week. It’s super important that we come in and take care of business at home.”

Coach Humphreys went on to say, “and we’re going to need the pressure cooker on high this week. No doubt. We’re looking at two teams and Cal Baptist and Grand Canyon, who both like to play an up tempo offense. and whichever team shows up and plays those complete sets that I talked about, that’s the team that’s going to walk away with the W.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.