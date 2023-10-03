Tuesday’s Weather: Mix of sunshine and clouds today. Cold front and rain arrive tomorrow

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for today. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s and 70s, warming into the mid 80s by noon. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. While most of us will stay dry today, there is a very low chance for a shower along the fringe of our viewing area in Deep East Texas, generally south of Lufkin. Late tonight/early tomorrow, chances for rain return for all of East Texas ahead of our next cold front. We’ll see isolated morning showers appear on radar possibly before sunrise Wednesday, and those showers will eventually become widespread showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon. It would be a good idea to have your rain gear set out and ready to go before going to bed tonight. The chance for showers and storms will continue into Wednesday night/Thursday morning. As the front eventually moves into the area, a line of potentially stronger storms will move through the area late in the night. While severe storms are still not looking very likely, there will be the possibility for some strong wind and definitely flooding. Thursday morning’s commute may take a little longer than usual, something to be thinking about now. By the time we get to the weekend, rain will have cleared out of East Texas, and we’ll be left with a cooler airmass is place. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s and 70s, with morning lows in the 50s (and upper 40s for some). Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.