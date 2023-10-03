Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Public Library giving away free copies of banned books this week

The Banned Book display at the Tyler Public Library
The Banned Book display at the Tyler Public Library(JD Conte)
By JD Conte
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Public Library is participating in National Banned Book Week by giving away free copies of famous banned books. Patrons can stop by to get a free copy of Fahrenheit 451, Where The Wild Things Are, and Charlotte’s Web.

“It’s important for people to pay attention to ideas that are being challenged... to ensure they are able to express their opinions as well,” said City of Tyler Librarian Ashley Taylor.

Taylor said the giveaway has been a large success, with patrons lining up before the library opened on Monday.

“We’ve had an overwhelming success rate with people lining up before we open to receive their copy of the latest giveaway,” said Taylor. “We are spacing them out throughout the week and have been running out very quickly.”

The main giveaway is Fahrenheit 451, which is celebrating its 70th birthday this year. The book is a futuristic tale where firemen burn books.

“That was banned due to it being seen as having graphic content and depicting violent overthrow of the government.”

The Library said it has given away most of its free copies already. Those still interested can stop by the Tyler Public Library circulation desk. The giveaway goes through Friday.

