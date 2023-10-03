Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

2 Longview High plumbing students in running for $15K equipment grant

2 Longview High plumbing students in running for $15K equipment grant
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two female sophomores at Longview High School are the frontrunners of the four-year plumbing program, and they’ve recently entered into the running for a $15,000 grant from Lowes for their own equipment.

According to plumbing instructor Harold Gober, Isabella Bravo and Vanessa Veta are his two best students, and he said he could see the two owning their own business someday. Bravo and Veta recently created a video showcasing their plumbing abilities, which Gober described as journeyman-level. The video could lead to the school receiving a large grant from Lowes and Skills U.S.A. to be spent on equipment for the plumbing program.

Two female sophomores at Longview High School are the frontrunners of the four-year plumbing program.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major water leak causes road, school closures in Lufkin
Joseph Zuckero
Crockett man, missing Dallas teen arrested on drug charges
Delayed passage of farm bill could affect many ranchers and farmers across Texas
Burned park area at Maroney Park
Nacogdoches residents react to Maroney Park playground fire
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

Latest News

Consultants make recommendations to reduce jail population, still keep public safe in Smith...
Consultants make recommendations to reduce jail population, still keep public safe in Smith County
Ongoing traffic construction negatively impacting some Kilgore businesses
Ongoing traffic construction negatively impacting some Kilgore businesses
FEMA, FCC to conduct national emergency alert test Wednesday
FEMA, FCC to conduct national emergency alert test Wednesday
According to plumbing instructor Harold Gober, Isabella Bravo and Vanessa Veta are his two best...
2 Longview High plumbing students in running for $15K equipment grant
EAS TEST
FEMA, FCC to conduct national emergency alert test Wednesday