2 Longview High plumbing students in running for $15K equipment grant

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two female sophomores at Longview High School are the frontrunners of the four-year plumbing program, and they’ve recently entered into the running for a $15,000 grant from Lowes for their own equipment.

According to plumbing instructor Harold Gober, Isabella Bravo and Vanessa Veta are his two best students, and he said he could see the two owning their own business someday. Bravo and Veta recently created a video showcasing their plumbing abilities, which Gober described as journeyman-level. The video could lead to the school receiving a large grant from Lowes and Skills U.S.A. to be spent on equipment for the plumbing program.

