Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Women are paying ‘pink’ tax for health care, study says

FILE - While women pay the same premiums as men, the value of the coverage is often less...
FILE - While women pay the same premiums as men, the value of the coverage is often less because fewer services women need are covered.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study finds a big disparity between what women and men pay for out-of-pocket health care.

The financial services firm Deloitte looked at more than 16 million people with employer-sponsored health insurance between 2017 and 2022.

The analysis found that American women who have health insurance through their jobs pay about 18% more out-of-pocket than men with similar insurance. And that’s with removing the costs of maternity care.

Also, while women pay about the same premiums as men, the value of their coverage is less. Insurance companies seem to cover fewer services for women, compared to men.

For example, breast cancer screenings can often cost more than other types of cancer screenings.

It’s become known as a kind of “pink” tax for health care.

A separate report, published Monday by the Susan G. Komen organization, finds the high cost of treatment for breast cancer is such a burden that it may be costing women their health.

And studies show the financial burdens can be even worse for women of color, younger women, people who are not married and those who live on a limited income.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major water leak causes road, school closures in Lufkin
Delayed passage of farm bill could affect many ranchers and farmers across Texas
Burned park area at Maroney Park
Nacogdoches residents react to Maroney Park playground fire
Joseph Zuckero
Crockett man, missing Dallas teen arrested on drug charges
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court...
Donald Trump returns to court as his fraud trial gets down to business after a fiery first day
A Miami man was arrested following a road rage incident in which police reported he struck a...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested in road rage incident involving machete
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex...
All 10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations will participate, the White House says
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley,...
Parents will stand trial in 2021 Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students