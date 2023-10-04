Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
4 arrested after Nacogdoches deputies seize meth during traffic stop

From left, David Wayne Jefferson Jr., 39, Robinesha Lashaye Norris, 31, and Dodis Velour...
From left, David Wayne Jefferson Jr., 39, Robinesha Lashaye Norris, 31, and Dodis Velour Cooper, 30, all of Bossier City, Nikita Webber, 34, of Shreveport.(Nacogdoches County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Four Louisiana residents were arrested and given felony drug charges after an early-morning traffic stop in Nacogdoches County.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Communications Specialist Tim Monzingo said Nikita Webber, 34, of Shreveport, with David Wayne Jefferson Jr., 39, Robinesha Lashaye Norris, 31, and Dodis Velour Cooper, 30, all of Bossier City were arrested after deputies stopped their vehicle at 4:42 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Street for an alleged speeding violation. The deputies said they smelled marijuana as they interviewed the vehicle’s occupants who they said also gave conflicting details of the group’s trip from Houston to Shreveport.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they discovered a plastic grocery bag concealed in a t-shirt, allegedly containing 1.56 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. A loaded 9mm handgun was also allegedly found inside the vehicle’s center console.

A 1.56 pound bag of meth was allegedly found inside a vehicle driven by four Louisiana...
A 1.56 pound bag of meth was allegedly found inside a vehicle driven by four Louisiana residents on Tuesday.(Nacogdoches County Jail)

Webber, Jefferson, Norris and Cooper all were booked that morning into the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Webber also was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Webber and Cooper have since been released on bond and, as of Wednesday, Jefferson and Norris remain in the jail on $30,000 bonds each.

