Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Strong/Severe Storms Possible Overnight. Flooding Possible As Well, Northern Areas.
Strong to severe storms possible overnight with flooding rainfall northern areas.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Day through Thursday Morning for areas North of I-20 - Flash Flooding/Few Severe Storms Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next 18-24 hours, very heavy rainfall is expected, especially over the northern sections of East Texas...North of Interstate 20. Rainfall totals of 2″-4″ is expected with a few areas getting up to 6″. Heavy rainfall, along with isolated strong/severe thunderstorms...especially over the NW sections of East Texas. Most of the heaviest rainfall/isolated thunderstorms will occur overnight and into tomorrow morning as the area of precipitation moves quickly toward the south. By noon tomorrow, most of the heavy rainfall will be out of East Texas, leaving us with just scattered showers and maybe a thundershower. Areas of bad drainage and low-lying areas will be the first to flood with other locations seeing flooding as the night progresses. If you need to be out on the roadways overnight tonight...please use extreme caution. There is a SLIGHT RISK (2 of 5) over NW areas of East Texas. Generally north and west of a line from Gun Barrel City-Canton-Quitman-Mt. Vernon. Gusty Winds near 60 mph, very heavy rainfall, are possible along with a very low risk of an isolated tornado. A Marginal Risk (1 of 5) exists on the outer edge of this Slight Risk. Please stay with us...on-air, on-line, and on our Weather App, to stay informed. Much More Fall-Like conditions expected Friday through the early part of next week. Cool Mornings/Very Mild Afternoons.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children
Gary Ogburn
Unwitting buyer of stolen van out $2K when Lufkin police recover it for original owner
Joseph Zuckero
Crockett man, missing Dallas teen arrested on drug charges
Major water leak causes road, school closures in Lufkin
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Strong/severe storms possible overnight/early Thursday AM. Flooding Rain Possible as well.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-4-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-4-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
Rain and storm chances will be ramping up in the days ahead before a taste of fall arrives this weekend