Chapel Hill offensive tackle Drummond commits to UNLV

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill offensive tackle Dyllan Drummond has announced his intention to play college ball at UNLV.

“I’m a REBEL, let’s work,” Drummond announced on Twitter Wednesday morning. “Blessed to be in this position, ALL GLORY TO GOD.”

Drummond made the announcement two days after announcing on the same platform that he was decommitting from Navy.

“after many conversations with friends and family i have made the very difficult decision to decommit from navy. thank you to coach YO and the whole navy staff for the opportunity to play for the midshipmen. I appreciate you all. #rollgoats”

Drummond was the 2022 9-4A Division I co-offensive lineman of the year.

