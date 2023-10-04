Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Chapel Hill offensive tackle Drummond commits to UNLV

Chapel Hill Bulldogs
Chapel Hill Bulldogs(KLTV/KTRE)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill offensive tackle Dyllan Drummond has announced his intention to play college ball at UNLV.

“I’m a REBEL, let’s work,” Drummond announced on Twitter Wednesday morning. “Blessed to be in this position, ALL GLORY TO GOD.”

Drummond made the announcement two days after announcing on the same platform that he was decommitting from Navy.

“after many conversations with friends and family i have made the very difficult decision to decommit from navy. thank you to coach YO and the whole navy staff for the opportunity to play for the midshipmen. I appreciate you all. #rollgoats

Drummond was the 2022 9-4A Division I co-offensive lineman of the year.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children
Joseph Zuckero
Crockett man, missing Dallas teen arrested on drug charges
Major water leak causes road, school closures in Lufkin
Gary Ogburn
Unwitting buyer of stolen van out $2K when Lufkin police recover it for original owner
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Red Zone Top 10
Bulldogs reign over top spots in Red Zone Top 10
The Red Zone | Friday Nights at 10:35 on KLTV and KTRE
Red Zone: Week 7 schedule
Red Zone District Standings
Game of the Week
Kilgore, Lindale face off in District of Doom game