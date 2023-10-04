Lufkin High School student detained after gun found on campus
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD officials say a gun was discovered on the high school campus and a student has been detained.
According to Lufkin ISD, it was reported that a student was in possession of a gun while on campus at the high school. Upon investigation, the gun was allegedly confiscated from the student’s backpack, and the student was detained.
Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.