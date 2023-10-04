Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin High School student detained after gun found on campus

Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD(Lufkin ISD Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD officials say a gun was discovered on the high school campus and a student has been detained.

According to Lufkin ISD, it was reported that a student was in possession of a gun while on campus at the high school. Upon investigation, the gun was allegedly confiscated from the student’s backpack, and the student was detained.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children
Gary Ogburn
Unwitting buyer of stolen van out $2K when Lufkin police recover it for original owner
Joseph Zuckero
Crockett man, missing Dallas teen arrested on drug charges
Major water leak causes road, school closures in Lufkin
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Ominous storm clouds form near Snyder, Texas.
WATCH: Large, dark storm clouds seen near Snyder, Texas
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-4-23
Wednesday’s Weather: Scattered to widespread showers and storms today
The Banned Book display at the Tyler Public Library
Tyler Public Library giving away free copies of banned books this week
Law enforcement, community members build relationships at Jacksonville’s National Night Out
Law enforcement, community members build relationships at Jacksonville’s National Night Out
Consultants make recommendations to reduce jail population, still keep public safe in Smith...
Consultants make recommendations to reduce jail population, still keep public safe in Smith County