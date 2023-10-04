Widespread, heavy rains set to move in overnight, early Thursday morning ahead of a Pacific cold front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Some pockets of rain with rumbles of thunder will continue to lift northward through the Piney Woods into the evening hours, keeping east Texas roadways wet.

With a Pacific cold front bearing down on east Texas, we will see our rain odds ramp up to 80% overnight and early Thursday morning as widespread rains and rumbles of thunder move in from north Texas. Don’t be surprised if some lightning and heavy downpours wake you up in the pre-dawn hours.

It will be a wet and soggy Thursday morning commute, which will make for a slow-go on area roadways.

Most areas will pick up around one-to-two inches of rainfall throughout the Piney Woods. While I do not anticipate flooding to be a major issue, I would not be surprised if we see a few high-water spots in the low-lying, poor drainage areas early in the morning.

The bulk of the rain will move out by the late morning hours, giving way to a drier Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 80′s as winds shift to the north behind the Pacific cold frontal passage.

We will then get a push of cooler air with a secondary cold front on Friday evening, one that will bring a more notable drop in temperatures and our first taste of fall for the upcoming weekend. While this frontal passage will not have us racing to our closets and dresser drawers to get out the long sleeves and jackets, it will be noteworthy enough to bring in ‘cooler than normal’ temperatures for the first time in quite some time.

Highs will come down into the lower 80′s on Thursday and Friday, due in large part to the added cloud cover and light, northerly winds.

That secondary cold front is the one that will do the trick and bring in the cool down we have been longing for since summer arrived. Behind the second cold frontal passage late Friday, look for northerly breezes to pick up, leading to some cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and pleasant conditions as we round out next week and head into the first, full weekend of October.

With skies clearing out for the weekend, it will feel fantastic and invigorating as cool breezes team up with blue skies and sunshine, leading to highs in the middle 70′s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50′s, even threatening some upper 40′s, making for some great nights to open up the windows and allowing that cool, crisp air to filter into your home.

It will certainly be a great weekend to make those outdoor plans as we get that taste of cool, crisp air for the first time this fall season.

