3 arrested after Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seizes marijuana, meth

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Three Nacogdoches men were charged Wednesday in connection what what the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said is an ongoing drug investigation.

Michael Taundre Davis, 46, Joe Brownie Robinson III, 47, and Larry Dewayne Skinner, 38, all face charges in connection with the seizure of marijuana and methamphetamine at a residence in the 1300 block of Cleaver Street.

Davis was initially arrested on Tuesday after a deputy pulled him over in his vehicle due to an outstanding San Augustine County warrant r first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. However, during a search of the vehicle, the deputy alleges that they found more than 7 ounces of methamphetamine in several individual packages, marijuana, THC oil, promethazine and “numerous” pieces of drug paraphernalia, as well as “large quantity” of U.S. currency in Davis’ pocket.

Marijuana, methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia. (Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

Due to information obtained during the vehicle search, deputies were granted a warrant to search Davis’ residence on Cleaver Street. It is alleged that Robinson and Skinner were present at the residence when deputies searched the premises and found marijuana and methamphetamine.

Davis was charged with a first-degree felony for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and a Class-B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. He remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a collective bond of $152,500 bond. Robinson and Skinner both face a single state-jail felony charge each for possession of a controlled substance. Skinner’s bond has been set at $5,000. A bond for Robinson has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.