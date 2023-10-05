Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Austin beats D.C. United 3-0 behind goals from Will Bruin, Sebastián Driussi and Matt Hedges

Will Bruin and Sebastián Driussi scored 10 minutes apart in the first half and Austin beat D
Soccer
Soccer(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Will Bruin and Sebastián Driussi scored 10 minutes apart in the first half and Austin beat D.C. United 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Austin (10-14-8) snapped a club-record 10-match winless run in all competitions. Austin had been the only club without a victory since July 21.

D.C. United (9-14-10) is 4-9-4 on the road in the regular season.

Bruin headed in Driussi's pass in the 11th minute for his first goal at Q2 Stadium. Bruin has 12 goals in 18 matches against D.C. United, including the playoffs. Only Bradley Wright-Phillips (12) has more against D.C. since Bruin joined the league in 2011.

Driussi made it 2-0 in the 21st. He was left wide open at the penalty spot and sent in a calm finish for his 11th goal of the season.

Matt Hedges headed in a corner kick from Emiliano Rigoni in the 64th. It was Hedges' first goal for Austin.

Austin also beat D.C. United 3-2 in only other meeting despite trailing 2-0 entering the 80th minute. It is the only time a team won after trailing by multiple goals in the 79th minute since the start of the 2019 season.

Austin will host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. D.C. United returns home to host New York City FC on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most Read

Lufkin ISD
Lufkin High School student detained after gun found on campus
Gary Ogburn
Unwitting buyer of stolen van out $2K when Lufkin police recover it for original owner
From left, David Wayne Jefferson Jr., 39, Robinesha Lashaye Norris, 31, and Dodis Velour...
4 arrested after Nacogdoches deputies seize meth during traffic stop
EAS TEST
FEMA, FCC to conduct national emergency alert test Wednesday
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West
Texas Rangers
Semien, Seager help Rangers finish crucial AL West sweep with 9-8 win over Mariners
Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech tries to avoid 1st 0-3 start since 1971 when it hosts high-scoring FCS team Tarleton
Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial