Diboll football is rolling

Diboll Lumberjacks head football coach Blake Morrison
Diboll Lumberjacks head football coach Blake Morrison(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjacks who saw some tough competition in the pre-season are now sitting pretty in District play, as they are currently in first with a 2-0 record. Lumberjack coach Blake Morrison spoke to me earlier today and he says he’s happy with where they’re at.

“Yeah, it’s good to start district off with two wins I promise you,” he said. “Getting better each week by two real good opponents and we got off with this week so get to heal up a little bit and get ready for the next one.”

And coming up for Diboll will be Shepard next week.

