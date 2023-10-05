‘Evil monster’: Waco man who sexually abused girl, 4, sentenced to 20 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who sexually abused a 4-year-old family member in July 2022 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday.

Michael Steven Stone, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact in a plea agreement with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Stone to two concurrent 20-year prison terms, as recommended by the DA’s office.

Stone, who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 4-year-old relative, had been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a young child, an offense that carries a minimum prison term of 25 years up to life.

Prosecutors waived the ”young child” designation, which means a child younger than 6, as part of the plea bargain. That reduced the minimum sentence he faced to five years in prison.

Stone must serve at least 10 years in prison before he can seek parole and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In an emotional victim impact statement after Stone was sentenced, the child’s mother told Stone that she taught her daughter that her body was her own. She said no one should touch her improperly, but warned that there are “monsters” out there who take advantage of children.

“But what about when the monster is someone you are supposed to trust?” she asked. “What if the monster is one of her favorite people?”

She called Stone an “evil monster” and said her daughter routinely has nightmares and feels like the abuse was somehow her fault.

“She didn’t just lose her innocence. It was stolen,” she said. “As a mom, how can I ever trust anyone around my daughter again? …We are sitting here today because a monster tried to steal my daughter’s future. Now, you are losing yours. I hope you never get out and rot in prison.”

