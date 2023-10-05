Judge sets trial date in Baylor Title IX lawsuit in assaults involving former student, ex-football player

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal judge has set a trial date for a Title IX and negligence lawsuit filed by a former Baylor University student who claims her three assaults by a former Baylor running back fell on deaf ears.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, of Austin, set jury selection in the suit filed by Dolores Lozano against Baylor, former football coach Art Briles and former athletic director Ian McCaw, to begin Oct. 13, with testimony opening on Oct. 16.

Lozano filed her suit in 2016 following findings of fundamental failures in school policies and procedures by a Philadelphia law firm hired by Baylor to investigate how the Baptist university handled sexual assault and Title IX gender discrimination claims.

Fifteen women who filed sexual assault reports while students at Baylor, including at least three who reported they were assaulted by football players, reached confidential settlements with Baylor after years of protracted litigation in which Baylor resisted surrendering discovery documents to the plaintiffs.

Briles was fired in the wake of the sexual assault scandal, former Baylor president Ken Starr was reassigned and later resigned, and McCaw left Baylor to take a similar post at Liberty University.

Starr, who died last year, was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which initially also named the city of Waco as a defendant.

Lozano, who is now a Harris County justice of the peace, reported that during her final semester at Baylor in March and April 2014, her then-partner, Devin Chafin, a running back, violently assaulted her three times.

She alleges in her lawsuit that Briles, McCaw and the Waco Police Department knew about the abuse but did nothing to help her, in large part, because Chafin was a member of the winning Baylor football team.

Chafin is not named as a defendant, and Lozano has since dismissed the city from the lawsuit.

In a statement released to KWTX, Balor spokesman Jason Cook said the allegations are from 2014 and earlier, adding it is the last remaining lawsuit relating to issues Baylor faced before 2016.

“Baylor is prepared to present evidence and testimony to the jury as we seek a fair resolution in this matter,” Cook said. “The lawsuit involves allegations of physical assaults within the context of a dating relationship between two young adults – not sexual assault. Baylor coaches and employees – in Athletics and across the campus – did the right things in this case by offering and providing resources and support services to the plaintiff.”

Briles, who reached a legal settlement with Baylor after his ouster, has claimed the school made him a scapegoat for the manner in which it handled reports of sexual assault by students.

Two Baylor players, Tevin Elliott, and Sam Ukwuachu, were convicted of sexually assaulting fellow students while they were at Baylor. A third player, Shawn Oakman, was acquitted of sexual assault charges, but the public trials brought negative scrutiny on the school.

Former Baylor running backs coach Jeff Lebby, Briles’ son-in-law, asked Lozano to tutor Chafin after they started dating in late 2012, according to court documents. Chafin’s grades had slipped and his eligibility to play was in question, and Lebby told Lozano that she was a positive influence on him.

Lozano reported to Lebby her concerns about Chapin’s drug use, but Lebby took no action, her lawsuit alleges. She reported Chafin first assaulted her in March 2014, claiming he slapped her so hard she fell over a toilet.

She reported he “repeatedly kicked her in the stomach,” pushed her into his bedroom, causing her to fall and “choked her until she could not breathe,” her suit alleges. She suffered bruising on her neck, arm side and back.

Lozano, who worked as a manager for the Baylor Acrobatics and Tumbling team, has said that at least six Baylor staff and athletic department members were aware of the first assault. The lawsuit alleges Lebby gave Chafin extra training sessions as punishment for the assault.

According to court filings, Chafin told Lozano that Briles and Starr “were made aware of the assault” and that both men told Chafin to stay away from her but took no additional action.

A few weeks later, with several of Lozano’s friends and Chafin’s teammates present, Chafin approached her in a restaurant parking, according to court filings.

“Upset and angry, Chafin slammed Lozano’s hand and arm against an open car window,” court documents allege.

One of Lozano’s teammates pulled him away so Lozano could leave. She sought treatment at Baylor’s on-campus health clinic and reported both assaults and named Chafin as her assailant. The clinic staff referred her to the Baylor counseling center, where she reported the assaults during several sessions.

The following month, Chafin assaulted her a third time, she alleges. She said he grabbed her and slammed her to the ground.

“Around this time, as a result of the repeated assaults, Lozano began to feel hopeless and overwhelmed. She suffered stress and anxiety,” the suit alleges.

She graduated the following month and moved home to Houston.

Chafin continued to play until March 2016, when he was suspended from the team after an unrelated arrest, court documents state. He was dismissed from the team on June 1, 2016.

