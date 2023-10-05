Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lassi Lappalainen scores in 95th minute to help Montreal tie the Dynamo 1-1

Lassi Lappalainen scored in second-half stoppage time to help CF Montreal tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Wednesday night
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTREAL (AP) — Lassi Lappalainen scored in second-half stoppage time to help CF Montreal tie the Houston Dynamo 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Houston (12-11-9) secured a postseason spot for the first time since 2017 in coach Ben Olsen’s debut season with the club.

Montreal (11-16-5) is winless in its last seven matches, with three draws. Montreal had won its last seven home matches against Houston, the last six by shutouts.

Lappalainen settled a deflected corner kick at the edge of the 18-yard box and sent a shot from distance into the back of the net.

Artur opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the game. Sebastian Kowalczyk settled a cross at the penalty spot and sent it back to a wide open Artur for a shot off the post.

Steve Clark, who entered tied with Seattle’s Stefan Frei for league lead with 12 clean sheets, had six saves for Houston. Jonathan Sirois stopped three shots for Montreal.

Montreal will host the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Houston returns home to host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

