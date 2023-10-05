Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin road closed, water service to be out in some areas due to leak

Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page(City of Lufkin Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin road will be closed and water service to be out in the area due to a Thursday afternoon leak.

According to release from the City of Lufkin, a water leak has resulted in the closing of South Raguet Street from West Kerr Avenue to Pershing Avenue for Thursday afternoon. The release said the water service will remain open until Pineywoods Community Academy releases for the day.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., water service will be out from Angelina Street to Timberland Drive as the leak is repaired, the city said. Other nearby areas may be affected as well. Kurth Memorial Library will close at the same time.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin ISD
Lufkin High School student detained after gun found on campus
Gary Ogburn
Unwitting buyer of stolen van out $2K when Lufkin police recover it for original owner
From left, David Wayne Jefferson Jr., 39, Robinesha Lashaye Norris, 31, and Dodis Velour...
4 arrested after Nacogdoches deputies seize meth during traffic stop
EAS TEST
FEMA, FCC to conduct national emergency alert test Wednesday
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash

Latest News

ONCOR crews are working to restore power in Tyler and around East Texas.
Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas
East Texas viewer footage shows exploding transformer, trees violently damaged by storms
East Texas viewer footage shows exploding transformer, trees violently damaged by storms
Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies put up signs alerting residents to the burn ban in...
Running list of burn bans in East Texas
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-5-23
Thursday’s Weather: Rain ending this morning, mostly cloudy through the rest of the day
Aurora gives a big smile before heading up the inflatable ladder.
Foster mom hopes for the right family for joyful East Texas 6-year-old, Aurora