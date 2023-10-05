Lufkin to take on North Mesquite

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers who had their bye last week will be travelling to North Mesquite this Friday to take on the Stallions, who head coach Todd Quick describes as very athletic.

“Very athletic,” he said. They’re big in the front both lines. And they got some athletes. Quarterback is playing really good right now. So we got our hands full.”

Lufkin still looking for their first district win will hopefully get it this Friday on the road. Kickoff at 7:30 pm in North Mesquite.

