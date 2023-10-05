Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin to take on North Mesquite

Lufkin head coach Todd Quick on North Mesquite
Lufkin head coach Todd Quick on North Mesquite(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers who had their bye last week will be travelling to North Mesquite this Friday to take on the Stallions, who head coach Todd Quick describes as very athletic.

“Very athletic,” he said. They’re big in the front both lines. And they got some athletes. Quarterback is playing really good right now. So we got our hands full.”

Lufkin still looking for their first district win will hopefully get it this Friday on the road. Kickoff at 7:30 pm in North Mesquite.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

