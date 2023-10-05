Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Orioles to play at 1 p.m. Saturday, well before Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks play concert next door

The Orioles may be Big Shots this year, but they’ll try to stay out of the Piano Man’s way this weekend
(WAFB)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles may be Big Shots this year, but they’ll try to stay out of the Piano Man’s way this weekend.

Baltimore announced that Game 1 of the AL Division Series at Camden Yards is scheduled for just after 1 p.m. Saturday. Then it will be time for the Orioles and Texas Rangers to Stand Back, because Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are playing a concert at 7 p.m. that night at M&T Bank Stadium next door.

The two big events in close proximity could create all sorts of parking issues. But assuming there's no rain — and the game doesn't run for The Longest Time — there should be a big enough gap for baseball fans to begin Movin' Out before the concertgoers start arriving in earnest.

The AL East-champion Orioles are making their first postseason appearance since 2016.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Most Read

Lufkin ISD
Lufkin High School student detained after gun found on campus
Gary Ogburn
Unwitting buyer of stolen van out $2K when Lufkin police recover it for original owner
From left, David Wayne Jefferson Jr., 39, Robinesha Lashaye Norris, 31, and Dodis Velour...
4 arrested after Nacogdoches deputies seize meth during traffic stop
EAS TEST
FEMA, FCC to conduct national emergency alert test Wednesday
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West
Texas Rangers
Semien, Seager help Rangers finish crucial AL West sweep with 9-8 win over Mariners
Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech tries to avoid 1st 0-3 start since 1971 when it hosts high-scoring FCS team Tarleton
Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial