The rain moves out before the cool, crisp air arrives this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The overnight and early morning storms provided us with some beneficial and much-needed rainfall. We will continue to see some breaks in the cloud cover as drier air slowly filters into our part of the state as we head into the evening hours.

It will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60′s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures as daytime highs reach the lower 80′s.

We will then get a push of cooler air with a secondary cold front on Friday evening, one that will bring a more notable drop in temperatures and our first taste of fall for the upcoming weekend.

That secondary cold front is the one that will do the trick and bring in the cool down we have been longing for since summer arrived. Behind the second cold frontal passage late Friday, look for northerly breezes to pick up, leading to some cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and pleasant conditions as we head into the first, full weekend of October.

With skies clearing out for the weekend, it will feel fantastic and invigorating as cool breezes team up with blue skies and sunshine, leading to highs in the middle 70′s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50′s, even threatening some upper 40′s by Sunday morning, making for some great nights to open up the windows and allowing that cool, crisp air to filter into your home.

It will certainly be a great weekend to make those outdoor plans as we get that taste of cool, crisp air for the first time this fall season.

With our winds shifting back around to the south early next week, temperatures will gradually warm-up and climb the proverbial ladder, but it will be just that, a gradual warm-up. Skies will be mostly sunny as cool mornings give way to warm afternoons as highs climb back into the 80′s.

The next weather maker and storm system looks to bring us our next chance of rain about a week from today, which should be accompanied by another cold frontal passage.

