Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Suspect in custody, DPS finds firearms, explosives at Hearne residence

A suspect is in custody after the Texas Department of Public Safety and other agencies served a...
A suspect is in custody after the Texas Department of Public Safety and other agencies served a search warrant Thursday afternoon.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A suspect is in custody after the Texas Department of Public Safety and other agencies served a search warrant Thursday afternoon.

DPS says numerous firearms and explosives were located during the search at a home near Highway 79 and Old Franklin Highway. Law enforcement is currently working to remove the explosives.

Highway 79 was shut down for part of the day, but has since reopened. DPS does expect the highway to close back down as they continue the investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Bryan Police Department SWAT, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and Robertson County EMS assisted on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin ISD
Lufkin High School student detained after gun found on campus
Gary Ogburn
Unwitting buyer of stolen van out $2K when Lufkin police recover it for original owner
From left, David Wayne Jefferson Jr., 39, Robinesha Lashaye Norris, 31, and Dodis Velour...
4 arrested after Nacogdoches deputies seize meth during traffic stop
ONCOR crews are working to restore power in Tyler and around East Texas.
Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas
EAS TEST
FEMA, FCC to conduct national emergency alert test Wednesday

Latest News

Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin road reopened after water leak repaired
Jabraylon Levias
Affidavit reveals ID of Lufkin High student accused of bringing gun
It seems that every few months, we hear about an American detained or even arrested which...
A Better East Texas: Hostage negotiations
ONCOR crews are working to restore power in Tyler and around East Texas.
Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas
East Texas viewer footage shows exploding transformer, trees violently damaged by storms
East Texas viewer footage shows exploding transformer, trees violently damaged by storms