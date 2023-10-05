Suspect in custody, DPS finds firearms, explosives at Hearne residence

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A suspect is in custody after the Texas Department of Public Safety and other agencies served a search warrant Thursday afternoon.

DPS says numerous firearms and explosives were located during the search at a home near Highway 79 and Old Franklin Highway. Law enforcement is currently working to remove the explosives.

Highway 79 was shut down for part of the day, but has since reopened. DPS does expect the highway to close back down as they continue the investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Bryan Police Department SWAT, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and Robertson County EMS assisted on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.