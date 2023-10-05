Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than 1,000 East Texans are currently without electricity after overnight storms knocked out service in multiple counties.
As of 10:25 a.m., the following outages are known:
- ONCOR: 3,629 customers across the counties of Smith, Rusk, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Angelina, Houston, Anderson, Henderson and Van Zandt.
- SWEPCO: 297 across multiple counties, but largely concentrated in Gregg County with 171 reported outages.
Restoration times are currently unknown.
