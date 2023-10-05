Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas

ONCOR crews are working to restore power in Tyler and around East Texas.
ONCOR crews are working to restore power in Tyler and around East Texas.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than 1,000 East Texans are currently without electricity after overnight storms knocked out service in multiple counties.

As of 10:25 a.m., the following outages are known:

  • ONCOR: 3,629 customers across the counties of Smith, Rusk, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Angelina, Houston, Anderson, Henderson and Van Zandt.
  • SWEPCO: 297 across multiple counties, but largely concentrated in Gregg County with 171 reported outages.

Restoration times are currently unknown.

