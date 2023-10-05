Thursday’s Weather: Rain ending this morning, mostly cloudy through the rest of the day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Overnight showers and thunderstorms will be coming to an end through the morning, with most activity cleared out of East Texas around daybreak. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s and 70s. Once the rain comes to an end this morning, we’ll hold onto overcast to mostly cloudy skies through most of the day. By late this afternoon and this evening, we may see skies trend more partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll have near-normal/seasonable temperatures tomorrow, lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s, with mostly sunny skies. For the coming weekend, sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected. We’ll get a reinforcement of cooler air in place this weekend as well, dropping overnight lows into the 40s and 50s, and afternoon highs into the low 70s. Early next week we’ll see highs returning to the 80s, but still close to normal for early/mid-October. Have a great Thursday.

