Tyler High coach says team focused on getting better during bye week

Ahead of their matchup with Lancaster Friday night, Tyler ISD’s head football coach Rashaun Woods said his team is rested, and ready to go after a bye week.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ahead of their matchup with Lancaster Friday night, Tyler ISD's head football coach Rashaun Woods said his team is rested, and ready to go after a bye week.

“Some guys got healthy a little bit, but for the most part we’re still working,” Woods said. “I mean we’re still learning what we’re doing, and that’s just going to be a process probably the entirety of the year.”

The Lions are coming off a loss to Mckinney North. Woods emphasized they took this time off to “get better.”

“My responsibility is to get these guys ready to win games,” Woods said. “The goal is to get the guys ready to compete and win, and so that’s where we’re at.”

Even though their opponent, Lancaster, is coming into the game with a 1-4 record, Woods said they’ve had a tough schedule, and know it won’t be an easy matchup.

“We’re not taking them lightly at all because we know it’s going to be a dogfight.”

Woods’ interview was streamed on Red Zone Preview, which can be seen every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now during football season.

