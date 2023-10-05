Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: East Texas Rep. Moran decries ouster of Speaker McCarthy, says it dampens ‘momentum’

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Blake Holland talks to East Texas congressman Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-1) one day after Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Moran said he was disappointed by the move describing it as a “very bad time” to interrupt what he described as Republicans’ momentum in getting things done. He did, however, praise both Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise who have said they hope to replace McCarthy as Speaker.

Rep. Nathaniel Moran comments about the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy

