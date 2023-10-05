Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next eclipse after Oct. 14

The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.(JAXA/NASA, CNN Chile)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – After the upcoming solar eclipse in mid-October, the next one won’t appear again until 2046.

The annular, or “ring of fire,” eclipse occurs when the moon is in front of the sun, creating a circle of light with darkness in the middle.

NASA said the Oct. 14 eclipse will be visible in all continental states, including Alaska.

The eclipse starts just after 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct 14, and will last a few minutes in each location.

Remember not to look up at the sun, even during the phenomenon.

You can look at it with certified eclipse glasses or special camera and telescope lenses.

Another option is to watch it streaming on NASA’s website.

