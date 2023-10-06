2 railroad crossings closing in Polk County to reduce traffic wait time

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County moved forward with an agreement with Union Pacific to close two railroad crossings in Leggett on Tuesday.

It comes after a tragedy where a baby died in 2021, waiting for ambulance help that was blocked at a railroad crossing.

“I think there’s definitely a sense of relief,” said Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy.

The crossings are on Glover and McCarty Road.

Murphy said the county has received hundreds of complaints over the years, specifically on Glover Road. The crossing gets blocked far too often, and she said it causes delays for drivers and first responders.

“We had some scares that happened out there where emergency medical personnel couldn’t get in there, or the fire department,” said Murphy.

Back in 2021, KTRK spoke with Monica Franklin of Leggett. Franklin described calling 9-1-1 to save her 11-week old baby K’Twon Franklin.

“They said. ‘well they’re trying to get to you, There’s a train in the tracks,’” said Franklin.

A surveillance video showed one first responder crossing the train to get to the baby. K’Twon died two days later.

Murphy explained the current plan is to extend Loop 116 onto FM 942 on the west side of the tracks. She said that will help drivers in the area still get on Highway 59 or FM 350.

“We still want to have access to healthcare or emergency services if we need them,” she said.

The total cost of the project is $671,000. Union Pacific Railroad and TxDOT will provide financial contributions.

Spokesperson for Union Pacific, Robyn Tysver, issued a statement saying:

“Union Pacific Railroad did request that Polk County close two at-grade crossings in Leggett, Texas. In exchange for the closures, Union Pacific provided a financial contribution to the county to purchase nearby property and to build a road connecting two other parallel streets. The Texas Department of Transportation is also participating in the closure efforts.

Union Pacific believes the closure of the crossings and the construction of a new road connection will improve traffic fluidity in the neighborhood, and limit times when trains are occupying a crossing.

Polk County awaits a construction start date. As of Thursday, both railroad crossings remain open.

