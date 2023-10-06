Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 Nacogdoches men arrested after deputies find meth, promethazine, large amount of cash

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Three Nacogdoches men were arrested Wednesday as the result of a drug trafficking investigation by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Taundre Davis, 46, Joe Brownie Robinson III, 47, and Larry Dewayne Skinner, 38, were taken into custody by NCSO deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, Davis faces a first-degree felony for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and a Class-B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. He was also arrested on an outstanding San Augustine County warrant for first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Robinson and Skinner both face a single felony charge each for possession of a controlled substance, as well.

The sheriff’s office reports that Davis, who was wanted for the San Augustine County warrant, was pulled over and arrested by a deputy on patrol at the intersection of University Drive and Southeast Stallings Drive around 1:42 p.m. Tuesday.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found more than 7.3 ounces of methamphetamine in several individual packages, along with marijuana, THC oil, promethazine, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. A large amount of cash was found in Davis’ pocket, according to the sheriff’s office.

As a result of information learned in the investigation, deputies were able to get a search warrant for Davis’ home, located in the 1300 block of Cleaver Street in Nacogdoches. Deputies found Robinson and Skinner at the home when they arrived to serve the warrant.

Additional marijuana and methamphetamine was found and confiscated at the house, and Robinson and Skinner were taken into custody on felony drug charges.

The three arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in Nacogdoches County, and additional charges are possible, the sheriff says.

The NCSO thanked the Nacogdoches Police Department for assisting in the case.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

