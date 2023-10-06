Angelina County United Way kicks off fundraiser campaign

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The United Way of Angelina County kicked off their 76th year campaign with their first sign painting at Lufkin mall. The money raised will be donated to multiple agencies to help give back to the people of Angelina County.

2023 United Way Campaign chair, Patrick Haney, said their main focus when looking for agencies to donate to is food, shelter and clothing.

“They all directly support that in one way or the other. Whether that’s delivering meals to seniors. Whether that’s providing after-school care for children, you name it, conflict resolution, crisis care. There’s an agency that helps,” said Haney.

Haney said their goal is to raise $290,000.

He said with United Way you can specify which agency you want your donation to go to. Some of those include the Boys and Girls Club, Meals on Wheels, JD Center for Hope, and the Salvation Army.

Donations can be made by check, payroll deductions, or on the Angelina County United Way website.

They’ll meet every Friday at 8:30am to do a thermometer painting for the month of October to update their fundraising totals.

