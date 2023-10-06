Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Angelina County United Way kicks off fundraiser campaign

The United Way of Angelina County kicked off their 76th year campaign with their first sign painting at Lufkin mall. The money raised will be donated to multipl
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The United Way of Angelina County kicked off their 76th year campaign with their first sign painting at Lufkin mall. The money raised will be donated to multiple agencies to help give back to the people of Angelina County.

2023 United Way Campaign chair, Patrick Haney, said their main focus when looking for agencies to donate to is food, shelter and clothing.

“They all directly support that in one way or the other. Whether that’s delivering meals to seniors. Whether that’s providing after-school care for children, you name it, conflict resolution, crisis care. There’s an agency that helps,” said Haney.

Haney said their goal is to raise $290,000.

He said with United Way you can specify which agency you want your donation to go to. Some of those include the Boys and Girls Club, Meals on Wheels, JD Center for Hope, and the Salvation Army.

Donations can be made by check, payroll deductions, or on the Angelina County United Way website.

They’ll meet every Friday at 8:30am to do a thermometer painting for the month of October to update their fundraising totals.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ONCOR crews are working to restore power in Tyler and around East Texas.
Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas
Jabraylon Levias
Affidavit reveals ID of Lufkin High student accused of bringing gun
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin road reopened after water leak repaired
From left, Larry Dewayne Skinner, Joe Brownie Robinson III and Michael Taundre Davis.
3 arrested after Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seizes marijuana, meth
Michael Taundre Davis, 46, Joe Brownie Robinson III, 47, and Larry Dewayne Skinner, 38, were...
3 Nacogdoches men arrested after deputies find meth, promethazine, large amount of cash

Latest News

Though the rain is a positive, it’s not the only factor in a chance at getting another hay...
East Texas professor weighs chances of third hay crop this season
A Tyler man has pleaded guilty for his role in a robbery which led to the death of a...
Tyler man gets 20 years for robbery which led to fatal shooting
Community Member Helena Abdulla shares why she felt the need to honor African American trail...
Nacogdoches community honors African American trail blazers
Three cheetah cubs that were recently born at the zoo are ready for their debut.
Tyler Caldwell Zoo welcomes cheetah cubs