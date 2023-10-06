Angelina women’s basketball prepares for season

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Lady Roadrunners basketball was busy this practicing as they prepare for their upcoming season. Byron Coleman is the head coach and talked about getting the girls in shape.

“You know, still early on, we’re just trying to get in shape and get everybody on the same page,” he said. “I feel like we definitely got a chance just got to get everybody in shape to where we need to be by the time the season starts.”

Alright talking about when the season starts, tell me about, you know, the first opponents that you’ve got coming up and when that will be.

He said, “well, we got a couple of scrimmages coming up in two weeks, and then we’ll have a home scrimmage versus Wylie they they will kick off November 1 at Hill College in Hillsborough.”

