Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas!  What a beautiful day we’ve seen today!  Temperatures have made it into the 80s, but with low humidity, it’s really felt nice outside.  That cold front is moving through and though you won’t notice it today, you’ll notice it this weekend.  Temperatures will be dropping into the 70s for kickoff of tonight’s Red Zone games.  Expect a little bit of a north breeze with winds gusting to 12 and 15 mph. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will be dropping into the mid 50s!  Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with afternoon high temperatures barely reaching 70 degrees.  By Sunday morning, grab a jacket, because temperatures will drop into the 40s to start the day and only warm into the lower to mid 70s by afternoon.

Latest News

