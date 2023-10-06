Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lady Jacks defeat Cal Baptist

By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Now over to SFA where the Lady Jacks volleyball team was back at home tonight to welcome California Baptist. The Lady Jacks who are 4 and oh in conference play were looking to keep their winning streak alive and remain undefeated.

Lady Jacks wasting no time getting on the board with the first serve thanks to this block by Ariana Pagan to get SFA going. Later in the first set Jayden Flynn gets the lob to set up Lelen Bradley who kills it for the point with an exclamation. Lady Jacks would get the win in 4 sets. Making it their 5th conference win in a row.

