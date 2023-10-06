Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Laredo eye doctor charged in fraud and money laundering scheme

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo ophthalmologist is charged in a repetitive harmful eye procedure fraud scheme.

Dr. Michael Hochman has been indicted for health care fraud and money laundering.

According to court documents, Hochman is an ophthalmologist who owned and operated Michael A. Hochman P.A. and Laredo Laser & Surgery in Laredo.

He is accused of falsely diagnosing vulnerable patients with several degenerative eye conditions.

He allegedly directed staff to conduct fraudulent, repetitive, and excessive medical procedures on patients to maximize profits.

The false and fraudulent claims Hochman allegedly submitted to Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare totaled over 400-million dollars.

The 52-year-old made his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday, Oct. 5 and is set for arraignment October 12.

