Lufkin Seasons of Hope opens pumpkin patch

Seasons of Hope Center Board President Pam Hudson explains why the pumpkin patch was started.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Seasons of Hope Center is hosting their 2023 fundraiser, a pumpkin patch in Lufkin.

The public can come out to get their pumpkins and mums, along with celebrating fall with games, rides and more to benefit the center’s programs.

Monday through Friday, schools and childcare centers can attend by appointment only. The pumpkin patches open to the public Saturdays and Sundays.

Seasons of Hope Center Board President Pam Hudson explains why the pumpkin patch was started.

