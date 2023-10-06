Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

No. 11 Alabama visits Texas A&M in matchup of 4-1 SEC West teams

No. 11 Alabama visits Texas A&M with the winner emerging as the SEC West front-runner
(KBTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

No. 11 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS).

Line: Alabama by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Alabama leads 12-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner is in control of its fate in the SEC West and gains a measure of credibility back after early losses. Alabama is trying to re-establish itself as a national contender after falling to Texas and continue a revitalization of the offense. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies also opened league play with two double-digit victories, but this is their chance to stamp themselves as SEC contenders after a loss to Miami.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama's offensive line against Texas A&M's talent-laden defensive front. The SEC's top-rated defense is allowing just 96.2 rushing yards a game with one touchdown on the ground. They're also second in the SEC with four sacks a game, the same number Alabama has allowed to earn its 13th-place SEC ranking. Tide coach Nick Saban did say freshman left tackle Kadyn Proctor and the line as a whole are coming off their best game. But there have also been a number of issues with botched shotgun snaps. Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper and Shemar Turner have been disruptive forces on the front seven.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe, who made his first career start against his home state Aggies last season, seems to be coming into his own. Milroe has completed 27 of 33 passes (81.8%) over the past two games for 389 yards with an interception and touchdown. He also ran for a 53-yard touchdown against Mississippi State.

Texas A&M: WR Ainias Smith needs just 45 receiving yards to become the first player in SEC history with 2,000 receiving yards and 250-plus yards in rushing, punt returns and kick returns. Smith scored on an 82-yard punt return against Arkansas as part of a career-best 202 all-purpose yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Saban is 29-3 against teams run by his former assistants, including a 5-1 record against the Aggies’ Fisher. ... Texas A&M's defense is holding opponents to a 23.4% conversion rate on third downs, third-best nationally. ... Texas A&M has seven sacks in each of its past two games, the most in consecutive games since joining the SEC in 2012. ... Alabama has won 51 of its last 52 games when scoring a touchdown in its opening possession. Texas A&M is 33-5 when scoring first under Fisher and 32-2 when leading after the first quarter.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-

Most Read

ONCOR crews are working to restore power in Tyler and around East Texas.
Thousands without power after overnight storms sweep East Texas
Jabraylon Levias
Affidavit reveals ID of Lufkin High student accused of bringing gun
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
Lufkin road reopened after water leak repaired
From left, Larry Dewayne Skinner, Joe Brownie Robinson III and Michael Taundre Davis.
3 arrested after Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seizes marijuana, meth
Michael Taundre Davis, 46, Joe Brownie Robinson III, 47, and Larry Dewayne Skinner, 38, were...
3 Nacogdoches men arrested after deputies find meth, promethazine, large amount of cash

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West
Texas Rangers
Semien, Seager help Rangers finish crucial AL West sweep with 9-8 win over Mariners
Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech tries to avoid 1st 0-3 start since 1971 when it hosts high-scoring FCS team Tarleton
Witness Jeff Mateer reviews a document during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial