‘She was the epitome of the American dream:’ Life, legacy of East Texas educator Margie Centers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas community is remembering the powerful contributions of a trailblazing educator, Margie Faye Centers.

Centers died on Sept. 29, at age 80, and many have shared fond memories of a woman they consider inspirational.

She was only 16 years old when she graduated from Mayflower High School in Tatum in 1959. It was an all-Black school in the days of segregation. In 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that state-sanctioned segregation of public schools violated the 14th amendment in the landmark case Brown vs. Board of Education. However, schools in Tatum remained segregated until a federal suit’s order in 1969.

After graduating, Centers knew she wanted a career as an educator, and family members say she wouldn’t let any adversity stand in her way.

“She came through in an era where Black Americans weren’t expected to succeed, and much less women. She had a vision. She was determined to see that vision out and make it a reality,” said grandson Kaylon Centers.

Margie Centers did just that. She got a bachelor’s degree from Texas College, her teacher certification from Wiley College, and a master’s in secondary education from Stephen F. Austin State University.

“She became the first Black female administrator at the Tatum ISD, which was just something amazing, and it hadn’t been seen up to that point, so she had essentially done the impossible.” Kaylon Centers added.

Her former co-worker and friend Clifford Harkless said she was the “epitome of the American dream” at that time.

“She was a champion for adding value to the life of every child.” “It would be very fair to say she was a champion for that time.” “She could ask the hard questions. She could ask the tough questions. She believed in ‘never label, but she kept the goal, the vision and the mission forefront.”

Another friend and former colleague says Margie Centers had great wisdom and helped her to become a better educator when they worked together.

“She carried herself with grace, and she knew that she could do whatever it was that she put her mind to, and I’ve heard her say that before: ‘Once you put your mind to it, you can do it,” said Vernessa Gentry.

Others called her an inspiration, always pushing those she loved to reach their goals. Her dear friend Judy Brookins who once worked for Centers said, “she was one of a kind.”

Margie Centers is survived by her husband Don, four sons and one daughter. She is the mother-in-law of our own Anissa Centers.

The funeral for Mrs. Centers will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at Tatum High School Auditorium.

Clifford Harkless was a coworker and good friend of Margie Centers. He knew her since the pre-civil rights era in the 1950's.

